Kajol set to make digital debut

Bollywood star Kajol and Disney+ Hotstar are joining hands for her maiden web series, the streamer announced on Monday.The upcoming Hotstar Special will mark Kajol's foray into long-form storytelling. The actor made her OTT debut with the 2021 Netflix film "Tribhanga".In a statement shared by the streamer, the 47-year-old star said exploring a new format is always a challenge but it's a "great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as 'Aarya' and 'Rudra', I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said the team is excited to have Kajol join them and "charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family."Taking to their Twitter handle on Monday, July 18, Disney+ Hotstar shared the 42-second-long clip where Kajol is seen dressed in a stunning red top and pants. In the caption, they wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to? @itsKajolD." Kajol will also be seen in Salaam Venky. The film which is directed by Revathi was announced last year in October. It will also star Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra. Actor Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film.