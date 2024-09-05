Kajol shares adorable throwback picture with mom Tanuja on Teachers' Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Kajol shared a throwback picture with her mother-veteran actor Tanuja to give tribute to "biggest teacher" of her life.

Kajol took to Instagram to celebrate this day by posting a special message on Thursday.

The monochrome photo features baby Kajol sitting on Tanuja's shoulder. Both mother-daughter duo flaunt their big smiles at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She also thanked herself as a kid, who also helped her to learn new things as a person.

The post read, "To the two bigggest teachers of my life ... my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now ..

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is set to appear in the action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from this, Kajol will star in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon following their earlier film, 'Dilwale'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor