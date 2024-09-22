Kajol shares heartwarming pictures with mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa, Nysa on 'National Daughters Day'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : On the occasion of National Daughters Day, actor Kajol shared a heartwarming picture with her mother and veteran star Tanuja, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and daughter Nysa.

The ace star posted a couple of pictures. In the first one, Kajol can be seen posing with her mother and sister while in the other picture veteran actor Tanuja and Nysa can be seen together.

Kajol wrote in the caption, "Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and off course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don't .. we don't need a day to celebrate that we are daughters but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways ;) #tanuja #happydaughtersday"

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Talking about Daughter's Day, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as the Daughters' Day in India. Different countries celebrate their own National Daughters' Day on different dates.

National Daughter's Day is a special time to recognise and appreciate the priceless impact that daughters have in our lives.

This year, the special occasion is celebrated on September 22.

On the work front, Kajol is set to appear in the action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from this, Kajol will star in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon following their earlier film, 'Dilwale'.

