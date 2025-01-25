Kajol shares throwback from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', asks fans if she was ditched or married more onscreen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : Kajol took her fans on a nostalgic trip as she shared a still from the iconic song "Saajanji Ghar Aaye" from the 1998 blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and joked about her many on-screen weddings and breakups.

The 'Dilwale' actress posted the picture on Instagram along with a hilarious question that read, "Is it bridal season still? Hey, I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of?? #KuchKuchHotaHai #nostalgia."

In the film, Kajol played Anjali, whose journey saw her transition from a tomboyish college girl in shorts and T-shirts to a saree-clad bride-to-be. In the climax, her character chooses her college sweetheart Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, over Aman, played by Salman Khan.

The romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar, remains a timeless classic even today.

It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with memorable supporting performances by Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever.

Released in 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' wasn't just a movieit became a cultural phenomenon. From friendship bands to Anjali's bob-cut hairstyle and SRK's "cool" pendant, the film influenced a generation and set trends that are still remembered.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Do Patti.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, Kajol plays a fierce cop on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon and is currently streaming on Netflix.

