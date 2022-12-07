Kajol to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for their 9th film together?

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s professional relationship goes back a long way. The two actors have worked together on numerous Bollywood hits, and are often regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved on-screen pairs. From Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Duplicate, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the 1990s to hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

Now, in a new interview with India Today the Dushman actress spilled beans on joining hands with King Khan again. She said: "As of now nothing. I don't know. Maybe we should ask him, but as of now, nothing immediately." Further, the actress added that she would love to work with the Dunki actor again. On the work front, Kajol is currently awaiting the release of Salaam Venky, which is directed by Revathy and stars Vishal Jethwa in the lead alongside Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, Rajeev Khandelwal among others. Aamir Khan will also be making a special appearance in it. Salaam Venky is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 December 2022.