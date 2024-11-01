Kajol wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday, calls her "ever-stunning"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, and the love from fans and fellow celebs has been pouring in since the morning.

Kajol took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to wish Aish calling her the "ever-stunning" beauty. Kajol shared a stunning picture of Aishwarya, along with a sweet message that read, "Happy Birthday to the ever-stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Wishing you joy and love today and always!"

Joining the list of celebrities sending birthday love to Aishwarya, Rakul Preet Singh also shared her best wishes. She posted a beautiful picture of the 'Devdas' actress on her Instagram Stories, along with an adorable b'day message: "Happy birthday, Aishwarya ma'am! Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and love. May this year bring you even more success and happiness!"

Aishwarya, who has ruled hearts since winning the Miss World title in 1994, has had a remarkable journey in the film industry. With hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Jodhaa Akbar', the actress has become one of Bollywood's most admired actresses. Her beauty, both on and off-screen, has earned her a global fanbase.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai which took place in September.

The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam's film, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

