Kajol's cryptic post triggers curiosity among netizens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Bollywood actor Kajol shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story on Sunday which drew the attention of netizens.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Kajol dropped an artificial intelligence-generated photo of herself and asked who she looked like from the fans.

She captioned the post, "AI and me... any guesses who I look like ... (The answer is in the person who's tagged) There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis..."

However, she tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan in the picture and revealed whom she looks like in the image.

The actor's fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the picture was uploaded.

One of the users wrote, "Nysa looks like you as you grow up."

"Exactly like your daughter", another commented.

Another fan commented, "Hi @itsKajolD your daughter Nysa Devgan look like same as you."

Every mother loves to call her daughter a version of hers and Kajol also felt a sense of familial resemblance with her daughter.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in February 1999 and have two children. Daughter Nysa was born in April 2003.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

