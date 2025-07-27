Kajol's Parents' Day post features throwback pics with dad Shomu Mukherjee, father-in-law Veeru Devgan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 : Marking Parents' Day 2025, Bollywood actress Kajol on Sunday treated her Instagram family to priceless images.

Earlier in the day, she took to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother Tanuja, mom-in-law Veena Devgan, late father Shomu Mukherjee and late father-in-law Veeru Devgan.

"Parents Day feels too small a name for what they've done for me. But here's a post anyway. And a big thank you to you 4 (Red heart emoji) #happyparentsday," Kajol wrote, adding the pictures with her parents.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol is being lauded for her role in Kayoze Irani's directorial 'Sarzameen', which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the coming months, she will be seen hosting a talk show with Twinke Khanna. Titled 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle', the show will soon be out on Prime Video.

