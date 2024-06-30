Kalki 2898 AD Box-Office Collection: Prabhas Starrer Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, Surpasses Actor's Salaar Numbers

The highly anticipated Pan India film 'Kalki 2898 AD', featuring Prabhas, has finally graced the screens on June 27, 2024, creating a sensation at the box office. Following an extraordinary opening, the movie maintained its remarkable performance on the subsequent day. Surpassing even Prabhas' 'Salaar', 'Kalki 2898 AD' has now set new records on the third day. As per Sacnilk's data, the film made a roaring start at the domestic box office, earning ₹95.3 crore. On the second day, it garnered ₹57.6 crore. Continuing its exceptional streak over the weekend, 'Kalki 2898 AD' amassed ₹67.1 crore, crossing the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

In just three days since its release, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has joined the ₹200 crore club in the domestic market, accumulating a total of ₹220 crore in India. Released in various languages, the movie earned ₹126.9 crore in Telugu, ₹12.8 crore in Tamil, ₹72.5 crore in Hindi, ₹1.1 crore in Kannada, and ₹6.7 crore in Malayalam in India. With its three-day earnings, Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' has outshone his previous year's release, 'Salaar'. Last year, 'Salaar' opened at the domestic box office with ₹90.7 crore and concluded with a total business of ₹209.1 crore in three days.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi action film featuring Prabhas alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The movie also includes cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan.