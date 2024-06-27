Kalki 2898 AD Movie Review: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's Multi-Starrer Film Gets A Shoutout From SS Rajamouli

The highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD," featuring Prabhas alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, finally premiered in theaters today after generating immense hype since its announcement. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is set in the year 2898 AD, drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures and portraying a post-apocalyptic narrative.

Early responses from both fans and critics suggest that "Kalki 2898 AD" is receiving a positive reception as expected. Renowned South Indian director SS Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster "Baahubali" series, expressed his admiration for the film's world-building on social media. He particularly praised the immersive settings that transported him to diverse realms and highlighted Prabhas's exceptional timing and performance. Rajamouli also lauded the contributions of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, noting that the film's final 30 minutes left a lasting impact.

Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.

Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika.

The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world.… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 27, 2024

In a surprising twist, Rajamouli made a cameo appearance in "Kalki 2898 AD," driving a futuristic car and humorously referencing his extensive collaboration with Prabhas by joking about keeping him busy for the next decade. This scene, leaked online, has delighted fans with its playful nod to their past work together.

Furthermore, a circulating photo purportedly shows Rajamouli with his wife Rama and Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani outside a theater, seemingly heading in to watch "Kalki 2898 AD." The image captures Rajamouli warmly greeting Keeravani, underscoring his support for the film and its team. Earlier endorsements from Rajamouli had already set the stage for an exciting first-day-first-show experience, highlighting his anticipation for the performances and the overall cinematic experience delivered by the film.