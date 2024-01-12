Kalki 2898 AD: Release Date Announced for Prabhas' Mythological-Fi Epic

Following the tremendous success of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire," Prabhas, the much-anticipated movie "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to hit theaters soon. The first look of the series has been revealed, generating heightened anticipation among fans for this eagerly awaited film. This film is directed one of the best south director Nag Ashwin. The team has announced its official release date.

The team and lead actor Prabhas took social media and posted the first look of the film. While announcing the date he wrote a creative caption saying, "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in Theaters worldwide on 9th May 2024."

In this film, Prabhas takes on a role that blends mythology and sci-fi elements, with the cast featuring Disha Patani and iconic figures from the world of Indian cinema such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The music for this high-budget project is in the hands of composer Santhosh Narayanan. With such a stellar cast and a unique mix of genres, there are enormous expectations surrounding both the content and the box office performance of the film. Fans and cinephiles are eagerly anticipating the cinematic experience that "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to deliver.