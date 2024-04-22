Kalki 2898 AD Teaser: Nag Ashwin Introduces Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama

Amitabh Bachchan character in the Kalki 2898 AD has finally revealed yesterday makers shared a poster where Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting at the steps of temple rapped up with white cloth looking at the ray of sun. While sharing this poster makers said that the details about Bachchan's character will be revealed soon. and now they have released teaser in which we can see Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Ashwatthama'.

In teaser Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing white costume with injury on head. A little boy seen roaming around Ashwatthama asking questions and at last she asked are you a god. Amitabh Bachchan son Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted about father's upcoming movie and wrote, "THE BOSS!!!!".

Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The epic movie gained attention after its impressive premiere at San Diego Comic-Con last year, receiving widespread global praise. The film's highly awaited release has captured the interest of audiences around the world, generating excitement as it offers to take viewers on a journey into a futuristic world full of mystery.