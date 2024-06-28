Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli and Others, Here are Unexpected Cameos in Blockbuster Film

Kalki 2898 AD is setting worldwide records on the first day of its release. Movie features Prabhas in lead role has impressed audience quite well. In this movie Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani also plays prominent roles. What came as a surprise is for fans was unexpected cameos of some prominent Bollywood and Tollywood personalities.

On the first day, the movie collected Rs 180cr worldwide, making it the third highest-earning movie on an opening day. Here is the list of actors to filmmakers list of actors who gave surprise cameo.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli surprised fans with a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. A viral video shows him driving a futuristic car and calling out to Prabhas. Ahead of the Kalki 2898 AD release, Prabhas revealed the cameos of Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda, thanking them for adding to the film's grandeur. See Dulquer's pictures from the sci-fi movie.

Fans shared snaps of actress Mrunal on X (former Twitter), offering a glimpse of her role in Kalki 2898 AD. A viral picture shows her sporting messy hair and a brown dress. A fan of the actor posted a picture of Vijay Deverakonda along with praise in the Southern language, applauding the director and the actor's performance in the film's climax in Kalki 2898 AD. In Kalki 2898 AD, Ram Gopal Varma portrays a food vendor. When Prabhas' character approaches him for a meal, he grumbles about the bounty hunter's bill.

Annaaa 😭😭 @nagashwin7

Life long Runapadi untaaa 😭💥💥🔥🔥🔥

Em character ichav ayyaaa 🔥🔥

Ma Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda

Climax lo vache scenes ki nuv use chesinattu evaru cheyaleru



Em chupinchav anna ❤️

Pure Goosebumps

Prabhas anna Vijay anna okate Frame lo#Kalki2898pic.twitter.com/nrd7BuPKw5 — THE manju yadav (@manjuyadav1730) June 27, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD" is set in the year 2898 AD and is a post-apocalyptic story inspired by Hindu scriptures. Disha Patani is a part of the cast in this movie. A newly released trailer for the film, which was revealed on Friday night, opens with Amitabh Bachchan playing Ashwathama having a conversation with Deepika Padukone's character. The trailer features different characters and builds anticipation for the movie.