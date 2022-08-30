Kamaal R Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody after arrest in 2020 tweet case

Kamaal R Khan was arrested by Malad Police after controversial tweets posted by him against Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan in 2020. KRK was detained at the Mumbai airport and was arrested post questioning. The complaint was filed against Kamaal R Khan at Malad Police Station by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal. He was produced before Borivali court on August 30 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Kamaal R Khan was arrested after a case was registered against him in 2020 for his social media attacks on Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. He was produced in Borivali court today, August 30. KRK was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court. He was arrested under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67, and 98 of the IPC.A lookout notice was issued against KRK after which, an FIR was registered against him in 2020. The complaint was filed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal.