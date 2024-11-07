Kamal Haasan Birthday: First Look Poster Of Thug Life Released On Actor's 70th Birthday

The first look of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam was released on his 70th birthday today (November 7).Thug Life is a cinematic giant, marking the third collaboration between two titans of Indian cinema—director Mani Ratnam and the legendary Kamal Haasan—following their celebrated work in Nayakan and the Ponniyin Selvan duology. With Ratnam’s visionary direction, A.R. Rahman’s electrifying score, and Haasan’s unmatched prowess, audiences are in for an unforgettable ride through a high-octane action extravaganza.

It was on Kamal Haasan's 69 th birthday that the title of his movie was revealed and now on his 70th birthday, the poster. Joining Haasan in this outing are the dynamic Silambarasan TR and the versatile Trisha, adding their depth and intensity to the stellar cast. As revealed in the teaser, Haasan’s character, Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar, brings a refined edge to the thug life—confronting danger with grit and grandeur only he can embody.

This glimpse hints at a symphony of thrills and high-stakes action, promising audiences a hard-hitting visual spectacle that will raise the stakes for cinematic storytelling. Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mehendran, and Siva Ananth, and directed by Mani Ratnam with music by A.R. Rahman. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.