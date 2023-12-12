Kamal Haasan extends warm birthday greetings to 'dear friend Rajinikanth' on his 73rd birthday

Today marks the 73rd birthday of the Superstar Rajinikanth, and the occasion has been made extra special by heartfelt wishes from his longtime friend, Kamal Haasan. The renowned 'Vikram' actor took to his social media page to extend birthday greeting.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, friends for many years, have maintained their bond despite being in the film industry together. Although fans sometimes saw them as competitors, their enduring friendship has set a positive example for generations. Director K Balachander initially brought them together in 1975 for the film 'Apoorva Raagangal,' where Rajinikanth played a challenging role opposite Kamal Haasan. This collaboration led to their involvement in several projects.

As time passed, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan decided to pursue their careers independently in cinema, yet this choice did not weaken their friendship. Over the next four decades, both actors achieved significant success in their individual paths and are now widely celebrated in the history of Indian cinema.

All you need to know about Thalaiva of Indian cinema

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth, was born on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore. He is a legendary actor, film producer, and cultural icon in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth's significant contributions to the entertainment industry have propelled him to become one of the most influential and celebrated figures, earning him the title of Superstar.

The actor's trajectory in the entertainment industry has been truly remarkable. Starting from humble beginnings and ascending to iconic status, he has left an enduring imprint on Indian cinema. As the Thalaiva of Indian cinema celebrates his 73rd birthday today, let's delve into some intriguing facts about this beloved actor.

Rajinikanth has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and was born on December 12, 1950, into a Marathi Hindu family in Bengaluru. The son of a police constable, Rajinikanth finished his schooling at the Gavipuram Government Kannada Model Primary School and Acharya Pathasala Public School. Following that, in the late 60s, he began taking on various odd jobs. Rajinikanth worked as a coolie before securing a position as a bus conductor. During his time as a bus conductor, he also ventured into Kannada mythological plays.

Rajinikanth enrolled in an acting course at the newly established Madras Film Institute, a decision that caught the attention of Tamil filmmaker K Balachander. Impressed by Rajinikanth's potential, Balachander recommended that he learn Tamil and even suggested the stage name Rajinikanth for the budding actor.

Among Rajinikanth's notable works are films such as Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, Mullum Malarum, Aval Appadithan, Billa, Moondru Mugam, Andhaa Kaanoon, Nallavanukku Nallavan, Geraftaar, Padikkadavan, ChaalBaaz, Hum, and Phool Bane Angaray.

Over a career that has spanned more than four decades, Rajinikanth has achieved global recognition and success on various fronts. According to a Lifestyle Asia report, the superstar's net worth is estimated to be around $51 million or Rs 430 crore.

Beyond being merely an actor, Rajinikanth has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, surpassing the confines of cinema. His iconic image and larger-than-life persona have cultivated a devoted fan base worldwide. Rajinikanth serves as a source of inspiration and symbolizes hope for millions, illustrating that dreams can be realized through diligent effort and unwavering dedication.