Kamal Haasan meets Hooch tragedy victims at Kallakurichi Medical College

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 : Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met the Hooch tragedy victims at the Kallakurichi Medical College.

The death toll in the Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy has risen to 56, according to the district administration's report released on Sunday.

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

In Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Pondy, 17 patients are alive and three have been declared dead, while in Vilupuram Medical College, four people are alive and four have been declared dead.

Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive.

At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, whereas 18 have been reported dead."There are 160 people who were admitted to the hospitals mentioned above and 55 people are dead," according to official data.

152 male patients are alive in the incident, whereas 51 are dead. Meanwhile, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

