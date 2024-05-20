Kamal Haasan says ‘vote responsibly’, drops ‘Hindustani 2’ new poster to highlight message

Mumbai, May 20 As voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections takes place on Monday, acclaimed actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan dropped a new poster for his upcoming film 'Hindustani 2', also known as 'Indian 2', highlighting the importance of voting.

Kamal took to Instagram and shared the poster.

In the image, the actor is seen sporting an elderly look, with the focus on his inked finger.

The poster reads: “Ek Hindustani, Ek vote, ek awaaz… Become the change you want.”

The actor shared the poster with the caption: “Ek vote, ek awaaz… Become the change you want… Vote responsibly."

'Hindustani 2' or 'Indian 2' is a Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar.

The film is the sequel to the 1996 movie 'Indian', where the actor reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante.

It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, among many others.

