Kamal Haasan to host first season of Bigg Boss Tamil OTT

Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to host the first edition of the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT version. Unlike the TV format, where the audience only sees the activities of the housemates condensed in the form of a 90-minute episode, the OTT version will allow the fans of the show to watch all the activities of housemates on a 24/7 basis.The OTT version titled Bigg Boss Ultimate will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 30.

“The first OTT version of Big Boss Ultimate is on Disney+ Hotstar. I’m extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100% confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting,” said Kamal in a statement. Season five of Bigg Boss Tamil only concluded on Sunday. As expected screenwriter Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the title winner of the season and took home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. And Priyanka Deshpande became the first runner-up.



