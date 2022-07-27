Kamal Haasan welcomes Udhayanidhi onboard RKFI's next film

Chennai, July 27 Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday welcomed actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on board the 54th film of his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will play the lead in this film which is going to be produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran.

The film, tentatively titled Production #54, will be based on a real life, historical incident.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "The history of that day. Let us remind it. I wish and welcome my younger brother Udhayanidhi Stalin."

Sources say that the film will be made on a lavish scale.

Kamal Haasan had announced that Udhayanidhi would be playing the lead in his company's next film at a function organised by Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies.

Udhayanidhi in response to the announcement, had tweeted in Tamil: "As part of our celebrations to mark the 15-year film journey of Red Giant movies, we honoured those who had contributed at a function in Chennai yesterday.

"I thank Kamal Haasan sir, who gave me the honour of becoming the hero of the next film being produced by RKFI and for announcing it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor