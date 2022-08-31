Kamal Rashid Khan hospitalised after complaining about chest pain

Actor and Critic, Kamaal R Khan was taken to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered chest pain following his arrest on Tuesday morning. KRK was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court after his arrest over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020.

The self-proclaimed film critic was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of having chest pain, according to the news agency ANI.