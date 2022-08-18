Kamya Panjabi: I am very selfish as an actor and want to stand out

Mumbai, Aug 18 Kamya Panjabi, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Sindoora in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', will now be seen playing the role of a banjaran named Gauri in 'Sanjog'. To get into the skin of the character, the actress says to stand out from other actors, Kamya has aced the Rajasthani look for the upcoming show.

Kamya says: "I wanted to look like my character. How Gauri will look and stand out from other actors. Basically i am very selfish as an actor and wants to stand out in whatever role I am playing.As the show is based in Jodhpur, so me and entire creative team worked hard to give that traditional appearance to the character."

During a conversation with , she briefs about the challenges in she faced while shooting for the show: "I don't wanted to look pretty or that have modern look like my previous roles."

"So, though it was not easy to carry these jewelleries for so long I did it to portray the personality well on screen. I know no body is interested to see how Kamya looks but everyone wants to see how she can make look Gauri different from her previous characters."

Kamya talked about how the toughest part for her is acing the language.

"I am a Punjabi so Rajasthani accent never comes easily. It is so tricky sometimes that where I have to say 'manne' in Rajasthani (use to say I or me), I pronounce it 'Mainu' in Punjabi. So, yes language is a challenging part but I am working and i am sure gradually will be able to bring more perfection."

Kamya, who has done a number of TV shows, reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 7' and movies like 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and others says that she is quite satisfied with her journey so far.

"Well when I look back, I just I say 'well done', lovely and have no regrets. It was a rollercoaster ride and have learner a lot," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor