'Kana Yaari' singer Wahab Bugti left homeless due to Balochistan floods: Reports

Pakistan's Balochistan is reeling under floods, with heavy rainfall affecting lives.

Many were left homeless as a result of the flash floods. And If reports are to be believed, singer Wahab Bugti, who rose to fame with Coke Studio's song 'Kana Yari', also lost his house due to the natural disaster.

As per online reports, Wahab Bughti has been living in dire condition ever since his house submerged completely in the floodwater. Several images surfaced online in which he could be seen standing with his family without a roof over their head.

The poor condition of Wahab Bugti and his family have left netizens heartbroken and emotional. Many came out in support of the singer on social media after learning that his house got washed away in the floods.

Urging everyone to raise money for Wahab Bugti, a social media user tweeted, "Wahab Bugti who rose to fame after singing "Kana Yaari" in coke studio has been living without a roof over his head for days. His mud house was washed away due to floods in Balochistan. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309. Please help if you can."

"There are so many families including Abdul Wahab Bugti's family are attacked by flood in Balochistan. We can help Abdul Wahab By Jazzcash him. 0300 2118309..his jazzcash number," another one wrote.

Global motivational speaker Muniba Mazari also expressed her concern.

"So heartbreaking! This is brother Wahab Bugti & this is what he's going through right now. Allah Rehm," she tweeted.

Also, a section of social media users has tagged Coke Studio in their posts to help Wahab Bugti and his family in trying times.

"The famous Balochi singer Wahab Bugti has also been affected by the recent flood in Balochistan.@cokestudio...Coke studio has made million of rupees from his song 'Kana yaari Gaddari ishk e naam e gaar ida' and now it has been crucial responsibility of Coke studio to come up to assist," a Twitter user wrote.

"Wahab Bugti's song was famous globally. Coke studio has made million of rupees from his song 'Kana yaari' now at this moment where is #CokeStudio?" a netizen tweeted.

Amidst the ongoing devastation and wreckage caused by heavy rains and floods in different parts of Pakistan, the Federal Ministry for Climate Change in Pakistan has warned of more rains in the coming weeks as the federal cabinet declared a "monsoon emergency" in the country.

At least 549 people have died in Pakistan in the past month as a result of flash floods brought on by unusually strong monsoon rains, with rural areas in the province of Balochistan among the worst affected.

According to the NDMA, the past month saw 133 per cent more rain than the 30-year average, making it the wettest in three decades.

( With inputs from ANI )

