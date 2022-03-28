Kangana Ranaut applauds Will Smith for slaping Chris Rock during Oscars 2022

Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his movie King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. However, it’s him slapping presenter Chris Rock on the stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith that hit the headlines. Kangana Ranaut praised Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying she too would have done the same "if some idiot" made fun of the illness of her dear ones.She also joked saying she wished that the Hollywood actor, who bagged his maiden Oscar for the best actor, for playing Richard Williams in "King Richard", joins her reality show, Lockup.

“If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis. She continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup,” she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing the picture of Smith smacking Rock. The exchange between the two actors began when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award. Before revealing the winner, Rock decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith, saying she could star in the sequel to G.I. Jane, to which she was seen rolling her eyes. The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it didn't go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and punched Rock, leaving everybody in attendance shocked over the events.After receiving the jab from the actor, Rock said, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

