Kangana Ranaut defends Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks, says she is "entitled to opinions"

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma is "entitled to her opinions" amid international condemnation over the her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.



In her Instagram Story, Ms Ranaut also condemned death threats against Ms Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago.

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself...(sic)" wrote the actor.

"... this is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy... just a reminder for those who keep forgetting," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

It may be noted that several Islamic countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Jordan and Maldives have come out against the remarks of the BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.