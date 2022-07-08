Kangana Ranaut denies rumours of Dhaakad producer selling his office after film's failure

Kangana Ranaut has refuted rumours of producer Deepak Mukut selling off his office after the failure of her film Dhaakad. She shared a news report of the producer's reaction to these rumours and wrote, My producer Deepak Mukut has'nt sold his office, He said he recovered all his costs yet negative PR, don't stop, if you want to attack, Himmat to rakho saamne se aane ki, chillar mafia.

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad which released on May 20 turned out to be a big box-office disaster. The were also instances of zero audience in theatres which led to cancellation of shows. Currently the film is streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. Meanwhile Kangana has number of films in her kitty including Tejas and Emergency.