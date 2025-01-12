Kangana Ranaut enjoys Sunday breakfast with Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai, Jan 12 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’, had breakfast with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Sunday, and shared a picture of herself enjoying breakfast in the company of the union minister.

She wrote on the picture, “Aaj subah Breakfast with honourable @gadkari.nitin ji”.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen essaying the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’.

Earlier, the actress said that the film is not a political narrative but it touches upon the life of Indira Gandhi.

She said, “This is not a political film. It's a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won’t come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode”.

She further mentioned, “If you see ‘Argo’ in Hollywood, you don't come out thinking who to vote for or who not to vote for. You simply come out being enlightened by one episode, only that chunk of history. That's it. I think if people see it like that, they won't be disappointed. If they think that they will be able to decide who to vote and who not to vote for, then this is not the film for them”.

‘Emergency’, which marks her second directorial, is set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor