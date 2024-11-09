Kangana Ranaut mourns the demise of her nani, pens emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the heartbreaking news of the demise of her maternal grandmother.

"Last night my grandmother Indrani Thakur ji passed away. The whole family is in mourning. Please pray for them," she wrote.

In another post, Kangana revealed that just a few days ago, her nani had been cleaning her room when she suffered a brain stroke, leaving her bedridden.

"Few days ago she was cleaning her room and she got a brain stroke, this made her bed ridden and it was beyond painful to her in that condition. She lived a wonderful life and became such an inspiration for all of us. She will always be in our DNA and in our appearances and she will always be remembered," she wrote.

Kangana also reminisced about how her nani had tirelessly worked to ensure that her daughters were not only educated but also were empowered to pursue successful careers after marriage.

"My Nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children. Nana ji had limited resources, yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions, and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a careers of their own; even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children, including women, had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers," Kangana recalled.

She also shared several pictures with her nani. In one of the images, Kangana can be seen sitting by her grandmother's bedside.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana is waiting for the release of her film 'Emergency', which delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor