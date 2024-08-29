Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Movie 'Emergency' Censorship Issues and Receiving Threats (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' has been in the spotlight since its trailer release. The movie focuses on the Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the tragedy surrounding her death. Following the trailer's debut, Kangana has received death and rape threats, complicating the process of obtaining a censorship certificate.

In an interview with IANS, Kangana said that her film was approved by the censor board, but at a time when we were about to get the certificate, many people created drama. They are hesitant about it. I hope this film gets released; I was very confident that I got the certificate...but after this drama, they are not giving me my certificate, and it is getting too late.

IANS Exclusive



Kangana Ranaut talks about censorship issues related to 'Emergency' and receiving 'rape threats' pic.twitter.com/vy2BnGqizL — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2024

"I hope the film gets released on time; otherwise, I am very determined to fight for it or determined to go to court to protect my film to save my rights as an individual. You can't change history by threatening people. We have to show what is in history. A 70-year-old woman who got killed by 30-35 bullets, so we have to show what exactly happened", said Kangana Ranaut