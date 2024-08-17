Kangana Ranaut praises 'blockbuster' Stree 2, calls directors the real heroes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently praised the horror-comedy film 'Stree 2,' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Kangana took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the movie, particularly highlighting the important role of the director.

In her Instagram story, Kangana wrote a lengthy note expressing her admiration for the film and its director, Amar Kaushik.

"Movie Stree has shattered all records, congratulations to the entire team, but the real hero of a film is the director. In India, we don't give enough credit or appreciation to directors that's why not many youngsters want to be writers/directors. Everyone who wants a career in films meets me for guidance and wants to be either an actor or a superstar. Who will make movies if all become actors? Socho! (Think) (sic)," read her note.

"So please learn the names of all good directors, who do so much to entertain and engage you and please follow them also. Learn about their lives and processes as well. Please appreciate them and encourage them too. Dear @amarkaushik sir, thank you for this much-needed all-time blockbuster (sic)," her post further read.

'Stree 2' was released in theatres on Thursday morning opening to positive reviews from critics and audiences. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie raked in Rs 55.40 cr in India on Day 1 at the Box Office.

Interestingly, the film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance. 'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.

As per the audience's reviews so far, 'Stree 2' is considered "full paisa vasool".

The horror-comedy faced box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa'.

