Kangana Ranaut Reveals ‘Emergency’ Certification Delayed Due to Death Threats Against Censor Board (Watch Video)

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Instagram and clarified that her upcoming film 'Emergency' has not been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actress's clarification comes amid rumours of the film being passed by the censor board. 'Emergency', in which Kangana plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6, 2024.

In the video, the actress claimed that the censor board has been receiving death threats over some scenes in the film. "There are some rumours that my film 'Emergency' has been passed by the censor board, but it is not true. In fact, our film was initially passed, but the certification has been put on hold as the censor board has received death threats," Kangana told.

The actress further added, "We are being pressured to delete certain scenes, such as Indira Gandhi's assassination, Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What should we do - blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current thinking of this country." The controversy erupted after a demand was made to ban Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. The film is likely to be banned in Telangana, where an 18-member delegation of the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, has accused the film of portraying the community as terrorists and anti-national.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan, Isha Malaviya reunite for audio series 'Secret Ameerzada’

Government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured Sikh community leaders that the state government will consider banning the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' pending legal consultations. Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her political drama 'Emergency'.