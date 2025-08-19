Kangana Ranaut Shares First Period Story, Says Mother Threw Away Her Dollhouse, Because...

Actress turn politician Kangana Ranaut is known for her straight forwardness and her controversial statements. Actress recently recalled her first experience her first period (Menstrual cycle) and how she grew up into patriarchal family. She also narrated how mother got happy, when she got her period.

In an conversation with Hauterrfly, Kangana revealed that Her mother was worried that every girl in with her got periods and she was only one who hasn't. In angry of that she threw away her dollhouse. She said to Kangana, "Already her period is delayed, and she is still obsessed with her dolls.’ She threw them away, thinking they were the reason for the delay." Recalling her first Period expereince, she said, "One day, I woke up and everything around me had blood on it. I was horrified, while my mother was happy that I had finally started menstruating." Kangana also disclosed that her parents' first child, a son, died 10 days after birth. The family was devastated and attributed his death to hospital negligence.

After this incident Kangana's grandmother declared that none of would be born in a hospital. After this incident, my mother conceived three more times and my aunt twice, and all of us were born in the same house, in the same room. Hospitals were banned for us. Talking about the work, Kangana has now entered in politics, she won Assembly elections from Mandi constituency. Kangana as actress was last seen in film, Emergency, in which she played the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Even tough film didn't rank on box office it won many people's heart.

Earlier, came into spotlight for her comment over veteran actress and politician Jaya Bacchhan. Kangana Ranaut called her as most spoilt and privileged woman after video of her pushing and scolding went viral on social media. People put up with tantrums because she is Amitabh Bachchan's wife. Targeting Kangana Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi has targeted Kangana as her bodyguard, in a video, is seen trying to move aside senior MP NK Premachandran. She called this act as unacceptable and shameful.