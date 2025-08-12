'What is This?': Jaya Bachchan Snaps at Man Trying to Take Selfie Outside Constitution Club (Watch Video)

A video of Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lashing out at a man attempting to take a selfie with her is circulating widely on social media. The incident occurred outside Delhi’s Constitution Club, where Jaya Bachchan was conversing with someone at the gate. A man approached, standing uncomfortably close in an attempt to click a picture. Visibly annoyed, she pushed him away and asked, “What is this?” The man quickly apologised. In the footage, MPs Misa Bharti and Priyanka Chaturvedi are also present, with Ms. Bharti appearing to address the man before entering the venue.

Jaya Bachchan has long been vocal about her dislike for unsolicited photographs and invasions of personal space. Over the years, she has often been captured reprimanding individuals who try to click her without consent. In April, at actor Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet, she lost her temper when an elderly admirer requested a photo. While speaking to a group, a woman tapped her on the shoulder, and a man attempted to take their picture. She refused to shake the woman’s hand, confronting the man for capturing images during such a solemn occasion, calling it inappropriate behaviour.

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolded a man and pushed him away, while he was trying to take a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/UxIxwrXSM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

In a candid conversation on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya?, the 77-year-old MP shared why she reacts strongly in such situations. She expressed disdain for people who intrude into her personal life and profit from it, saying, “I despise those who interfere in your personal life and make money by selling that content. I hate it. I am disgusted.” She added that she often confronts such individuals directly, asking them if they feel no shame. Her firm stance stems from a belief that personal boundaries should be respected, regardless of public status.

Despite facing online trolling for her blunt approach, Jaya Bachchan has said such criticism does not bother her. On the same podcast episode released in 2022, she remarked that if people earn a living by posting her angry moments online, she remains unfazed. She acknowledged that professional work is open to critique, but stressed that her personal character should not be judged based on such incidents. “You’re intruding on my space, taking pictures when I’m just walking somewhere. Why? Am I not a human being?” she questioned, emphasising the importance of privacy even for public figures.