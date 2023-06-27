Let Kale find my bungalows in Mumbai, Pune

Haribhau Bagde: Public challenge in BJP's meeting at Karmad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Whatever bungalows or other property I have in Mumbai, and Pune, let Dr Kalyan Kale find out, I am ready to transfer all those properties in Kale's name, said MLA Haribhau Bagde at BJP's business meeting at Karmad on Tuesday.

At a meeting in Kannad, Kale had alleged that Bagde has bungalows in Mumbai and Pune. He also has four bungalows in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. He owns Sambhaji Raje sugar factory. Responding to those allegations, Bagde said that I am earning Rs 2.5 lakhs per month from the salary of MLA. I got a flat like MLAs get in Mumbai. I sold that flat five or six years ago and built a bungalow complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the sugar factory is not mine but belongs to those who paid the shares. I am only a member. The land is my ancestral property, the same amount of property is still in my name. I still live in the bungalow my father built for me before I became an MLA. But Kale's bungalow was built by his father when he was the chairman of the agricultural produce market committee, said Bagde. BJP district president Vijay Autade, chairman of market committee Radhakisan Pathade, tehsil president Ram Shelke, director Datta Ukarde, citizens and traders were present.