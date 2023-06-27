"BJP wants political mileage out of this": Cong's Chennithala on PM's UCC remarks

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 27 : Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants political mileage by talking about the Uniform Civil Code adding that it is a deliberate attempt to divide society on communal lines.

The Congress leader said that PM Modi is using issues like religion and caste as he cannot come in front of the public and mention the achievements of his government in the last nine years.

While speaking to ANI, Ramesh Chennithala said, "This country is a different country and we have a different culture. We have different languages, unlike other countries. There is a political motive. This is a deliberate attempt to divide society on communal lines. They (BJP) want political mileage out of this."

He further stated that people in the country will not support him on this issue and the result of the Karnataka election is a prime example of that.

"I feel that the people of the country will not support him on this issue. Karnataka election is an example. Karnataka People voted against BJP. Even though the Prime Minister was telling about Hanumanji and Hanuman Chalisa all this thing. People are well aware of all these things and it is not going to work in elections," he said.

Earlier today batting for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country cannot be run with "two laws" when the Constitution of India talks about equality for all. He asked how different rules could apply to different family members.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said in Bhopal today while addressing party workers under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Also on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognized religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.

The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views.

