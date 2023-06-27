MP: Two held in connection with murder of youth in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Two youths were arrested in connection with the murder of a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The murder incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar locality in the city on Monday evening where the accused (aged between 20 and 22 years) attacked the youth, Ayush Goswami (around 22) with a sharp-edged weapon. A passer-by also made a video of the incident and reported it to the police. In the video, the accused were spotted attacking the youth with the weapon.

The youth was admitted to the hospital but he died undergoing treatment late at night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra said, "The youth, Ayush Goswami was injured after some people with sharp-edged weapons attacked him under Gandhinagar police station limits in the city on Monday evening. The accused also attacked another youth Pradeep, who was along with Ayush."

Ayush died in the incident while Pradeep is undergoing treatment. As soon as the matter came to light the police registered a case and arrested two accused Kartik and Karan into the matter, DCP Mishra said.

The official further said that there was an old dispute between both the parties whose case was going on in the court. The police also received a video of the incident which was made by a passerby.

The police are also checking the nearby CCTV cameras for further investigation, he added.

