Delhi Metro Viral Video: Public Outrage After Child Urinates On Inderlok Metro Tracks Under Father’s Watch

A man in Delhi is facing widespread backlash after allowing his young son to urinate on the tracks at Inderlok Metro Station. A video capturing the moment has gone viral online. In the footage, the father stands beside his son as the child urinates, while a bystander records the act to highlight their behaviour. The person filming can be heard calling them “shameless” for using a public space in this manner, before panning the camera to show the station’s name. The incident has sparked outrage, with many condemning the father’s conduct as an example of poor civic sense.

In the video, another man, believed to be a Delhi Metro staff member, approaches the father and questions his actions. The father mumbles something before leaving with his son. A social media user who posted the clip wrote, “Toilets in trains and at railway stations are dirty, it’s understandable that you can’t use them, but at metro stations, there are toilets, and they’re clean too. So why, man?” The narrator in the video even went so far as to call them “the most uncivilised people of India” before adding, “Look at his face,” to which the father responded, “Go away.”

Also Read: Woman Lights Cigarette, Threatens to Blow Up Istanbul–Cyprus Flight, Old Viral Video Sparks Outrage (Watch)

ट्रेन में और रेलवे स्टेशन पर शौचालय गंदे होते हैं, समझ आता है कि आप इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकते,



पर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर तो शौचालय होते हैं, साफ भी रहते हैं। फिर क्यों यार?😥 pic.twitter.com/clAU7X9Icr — ताज़ा तमाचा (@TazaTamacha) August 11, 2025

The incident triggered a wave of reactions on Twitter (now X), with many calling for strict penalties. “Why he is not penalised, samjhane se log nahi darte jab tak 10-20 hzar ka chalan na ho (People don’t get scared by explanations unless there’s a fine of ₹10–20,000)!” one user commented. Another expressed, “Everyone wants order, but the mentality of not wanting to do anything ourselves—change this mentality, and your own transformation will be visible.” Others pointed out that such behaviour reflects societal negligence and cannot solely be blamed on authorities.

Some netizens directly urged action against the father. “It is people like these who spread filth in society. Blaming the government for everything is wrong; for all this, humans themselves need to improve,” wrote one user. Another added, “They are also blaming the government for no toilet, DMRC Should panlize him for this act with big FINE more than to his imagination.” The outrage has renewed debates about civic responsibility and personal accountability in maintaining public cleanliness in metropolitan areas like Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has previously addressed similar complaints. In 2022, a video emerged showing a man urinating on the tracks at Malviya Nagar Metro Station. DMRC had responded, “In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken.” The agency continues to stress that passengers should promptly report such incidents for swift enforcement.