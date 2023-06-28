J-K: Shoppers flock to markets in Kashmir Valley ahead of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 : Shoppers in the Kashmir Valley are eagerly preparing for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. With the festival drawing closer, the sale of sacrificial animals and merchandise has witnessed a significant surge, resulting in bustling markets across the region.

The city of Srinagar, along with all the district and tehsil headquarters in the valley, has experienced a remarkable increase in footfall as shoppers thronged the markets to purchase essential items ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Shopkeepers are delighted with the overwhelming rush, as people, especially children, are busy selecting new clothes and accessories for the festive occasion.

"We are pleased to witness such a high turnout of shoppers as Eid-ul-Adha approaches," Gulzar Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Srinagar said.

"The market atmosphere is vibrant, and it is heartening to see people embracing the spirit of the festival by indulging in festive shopping," he added.

However, despite the enthusiastic rush, some shopkeepers have expressed concerns about the economic situation, noting a decline in purchasing power among customers this year. As per experts, this could be attributed to various factors, including inflation and the impact of the ongoing pandemic on people's financial stability.

"While we are happy with the increased number of customers, it is evident that many individuals are facing financial constraints," Bashir Malik, a shop owner in Ganderbal said.

"The economic slowdown has affected people's spending capacity, making it challenging for them to shop as extravagantly as they would have liked," he added.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu'l-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. During this festival, devout Muslims offer a goat or sheep as a sacrificial animal. However, for the vow of seven Muslims, a single camel and a calf will suffice.

As the festival approaches, the atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley is filled with anticipation and excitement. Despite the challenges posed by financial constraints, people are determined to make the most of the occasion, cherishing the joyous spirit of Eid-ul-Adha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor