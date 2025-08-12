Woman Lights Cigarette, Threatens to Blow Up Istanbul–Cyprus Flight, Old Viral Video Sparks Outrage (Watch)

A disturbing video from a past flight has resurfaced online, showing a female passenger casually smoking inside the aircraft cabin. The incident occurred on a flight from Istanbul to Northern Cyprus, where the woman, dressed in a blue burqa and dark sunglasses, was seated by the window when she lit a cigarette mid-flight. Her actions blatantly violated strict aviation safety regulations, which prohibit smoking onboard. The clip shows her taking puffs and discreetly lowering her burqa to release smoke into the air, but the strong smell quickly alerted fellow passengers and crew, prompting immediate intervention to prevent further safety breaches.

As the footage reveals, the woman was seated alone in her row when a man in front noticed her smoking and turned around to confirm his suspicion. He then removed the seat cover to avoid any potential danger. Cabin crew members acted quickly, confiscating the cigarette from her. However, the situation escalated when she produced a lighter and attempted to set the seat cover on fire. Her disruptive behavior continued as she tried to ignite a piece of white cloth, but crew members poured water over the flames and worked to restrain her from causing further chaos.

Woman attempts to smoke on plane and burn seat cover pic.twitter.com/8vf0JQLW4q — The Sun (@TheSun) August 11, 2025

Also Read: Meerut Horror: Man Shoots Friend Dead Over Family Remark, Accused Absconding

The viral clip, shared by The Sun on August 11 via X, has garnered over 2.5 million views, sparking debates over passenger safety and discipline during flights. While many criticized her actions, some users pointed out that the video is not recent. Reports suggest the incident dates back to 2019, when the same woman allegedly threatened to blow up the aircraft as it was taxiing at Istanbul Airport. She reportedly shouted that she was affiliated with the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), further escalating panic among passengers and crew members onboard.

According to media reports, the passenger was later detained by authorities. She was suspected to be linked to the Gülen organisation, which Turkiye has officially designated as a terrorist group under the names Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and Parallel State Structure (PDY). The organisation was held responsible for orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Her actions during the flight not only posed a severe security risk but also highlighted the dangers posed by individuals who deliberately flout safety rules in high-risk environments such as air travel.