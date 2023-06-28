Massive fire breaks out at thinner company in Nagpur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 28, 2023 12:36 PM 2023-06-28T12:36:25+5:30 2023-06-28T12:36:53+5:30
A massive fire has broken out at Sarada, a thinner company located in Block M6 of the Hingna MIDC in Nagpur. The fire reportedly started early this morning on June 28. Currently, four fire tenders from the Fire Department have arrived at the scene and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.
( This is breaking news, more details awaited)