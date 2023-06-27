North East India Christian Council holds candlelight prayer amid Manipur violence

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 27 : The North East India Christian Council on Tuesday organized a candlelight vigil prayer meeting on the premises of All Saints Cathedral Church here.

People lit candles in their hands and prayed to God to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur as soon as possible. On this occasion, Vice President of North East India Christian Council, Reverend SR Dakhar said, "The Manipur government has completely failed to stop violence. This is visible from Chief Minister N. Biren Singh."

Commenting on the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence, Dakhar said "The silence of the Prime Minister shows that he does not care or worry about this small state."

The Assam Rifles has evacuated over 50,000 displaced persons from all communities in the violence-hit Manipur to date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food and medicines, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Manipur Police said that 12 bunkers allegedly constructed by militants were destroyed by police and central security forces in various districts in violence-hit Manipur in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stated that no amount of propaganda by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Modi government could cover up their failures in dealing with the Manipur violence.

"No amount of propaganda by the BJP and Modi government can cover up their abject failures in dealing with Manipur violence," said Kharge.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader said, "Reports indicate that finally, the Home Minister has spoken to Prime Minister Modi on Manipur." He added that for the last 55 days, PM Modi had been tight-lipped on the Manipur violence and that every Indian was waiting for him to speak on the issue.

"Every Indian is waiting for him to speak. If Modi ji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is sack his Chief Minister," said the Congress leader.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the latest situation in Manipur. Kharge said that if PM Modi is really concerned about Manipur, then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh should be removed first.

