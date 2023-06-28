Kangana Ranaut to collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh for a magnum opus film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Kangana Ranaut is now set to collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh for an upcoming magnum opus film which she even called, is going to be the biggest film of her career.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Kangana shared a post which she captioned, "Sandeep and I have been friends for over thirteen years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon."

Deets about the project has been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in the period drama film 'Emergency'.

The movie, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

'Emergency' also marks Kangana's directorial debut.

On directing 'Emergency' and starring in it, Kangana said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles

Sandeep Singh, on the other hand, recently announced his next film 'Saharasri', which a biopic based on the life of business tycoon and the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy.

Sandeep Singh, bankrolled notable films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Sarbjit', Vivek Oberoi's biopic drama 'PM Narendra Modi' and Amitabh Bachchan's sports biopic film 'Jhund'.

His next production is 'Main Atal Hoon', which is a biopic on the life of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

