Kangana Ranaut to Contest Lok Sabha Elections, As BJP Releases Fifth List

The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.Among the new faces is actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded from Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from 31 seats in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Ranaut, 37, once told the media that she was a big fan of PM Modi. "As a young woman, I do believe that we need to have the right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model," the actress said in an old interview.