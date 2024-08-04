Kangana Ranaut To Sell Her Demolished Mumbai Bungalow: Reports

Kangana Ranaut is reportedly putting her Mumbai residence on the market. Her property, located in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, also includes the office for her production company, Manikarnika Films. With Kangana now spending much of her time in New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh due to her political commitments, rumors have surfaced that she is selling her Bandra bungalow for around Rs 40 crore. News18 was unable to confirm these details at the time of publication.

The speculation gained traction after a YouTube channel named Code Estate released a video about a production house office being for sale. Although the video did not explicitly name the production house or its owner, the images and descriptions suggested it was Kangana’s office. This led many social media users to speculate that the property in question was Kangana’s home.

The description of the video revealed that the bungalow comes with the piece of land it is built on. It has been revealed that the plot Size is 285 square meters, with a construction area of 3042 sq ft. The house also has an additional parking space of 500 sq ft. The building has two floors and is priced at Rs 40 Crores.

For the unversed, this is the same property that came under the BMC scanner in 2020. In September 2020, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana’s office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9. Kangana filed a case against BMC and even demanded Rs 2 crores for compensation from BMC but dropped her demands in May 2023. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency.