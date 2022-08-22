Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards over her nomination in Best Actress category

Fireband actress Kangana Ranaut is suing Filmfare Awards or nominating her in the Best Actress category for Thalaivii. Kangana released a series of social media posts wherein she took sharp digs at the award function for nominating her despite her strongly breaking off any kind of association with them from way back in 2013.. However, Filmfare Awards have also released a statement wherein they have not only withdrawn Kangana’s nomination but have also condemned her allegations.

Talking about the series of posts shared by Kangana Ranaut, the actress stated, “I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks.”The actress furthermore added how she was told by Filmfare Awards back in 2013 that she won’t get any award unless she attends the ceremony or performs in the same. Kangana Ranaut went on to call the award ceremony to be allegedly unethical and immoral. She also took a dig at the nominations at the ceremony, calling their work ‘mediocre’ and ‘creatively poor.’ The Panga actress added how her work is worship for her and that she will never associate with such kind of award functions.

Her last post stated, “@filmfare has finally withdrew my bets actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.” Take a look at her posts.However, Filmfare Awards was quick to release a counter statement against Kangana Ranaut. The stated, “As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation. Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’ “At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made.”

Filmfare Awards’ statement further read, “This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform."Furthermore, they stated how they have withdrawn Kangana Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination for Thalaivii. The statement read, “Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill.”

