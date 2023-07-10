Kangana Ranaut urges people not to travel to Himachal Pradesh after rain wrecks havoc

Heavy rainfall, widespread landslides, flash floods and waterlogging have created havoc in Himachal Pradesh and many parts of north India. Now, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed their concern on the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh. Many videos of the impact of the heavy rainfall hit social media and sharing a few videos of the disaster, Kangana urged fans to not visit Himachal right now. She wrote, “Important information: Do Not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many land slides and flooded rivers even if non stop rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather". She also added, “Situation is not good in Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please." Sharing a video of a car being washed away, Kangana wrote, “Beas is in its roaring form. No faint hearted can be around it. You will get a heart attack simply with its roaring sound. Don’t go to Himachal in rains."

As per reports, many people have died due to rain-related incidents in North India on Sunday. While many roads leading to the state have been blocked due to the rains, Hundreds of people were stranded in different parts of the state, including in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district. Twenty major landslides and 17 flash floods have been reported in the past 48 hours over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are in spate, officials said.