Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad collect only Rs 4,420,emerges as biggest box-office flop

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been a big flop at the box office, grossing only Rs 4,420 on the eighth day of its run. As per reports, the film has only sold 20 tickets across the country, making it the year’s biggest flop. The action film grossed Rs 3 crore in total.Reportedly, the film costs between Rs 80 and Rs 90 crore to produce and is presently grappling to find online streaming distribution due to the producers’ failure to strike deals ahead of the release.

As per recent reports, several theatres have cancelled selling the film’s tickets within a week of its release. On May 20, Dhaakad was released. According to the latest reports, several theatres have discontinued the film’s run in the theatres within a week of its release. Dhaakad released on May 20.As per Bollywood Hungama report, the film released in over 2100 screens last week and by the end of the weekend, the screens were reduced drastically and by the time weekend rolled in the movie was completely removed from theatres across India. Several cinema owners have opted to screen Hollywood film Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise instead of Dhaakad.

