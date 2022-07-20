Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ lands in political turmoil, Congress to see the film before its release?

Actress Kangana Ranaut, recently, unveiled her first look from the movie 'Emergency'. The actress plays the late former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, in the film written and directed by her.'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.However as per latest reports, the Congress has objected to the actress’s portrayal of the former Prime Minister of India. The political party has reportedly demanded the makers to show them the film before its official release as they believe the movie is an attempt to ruin the image of ex PM Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party reportedly said that Congress has objected to the film because they are nervous. Sangeeta Sharma, Vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department, even went on to refer to Kangana Ranaut as an agent of BJP. Talking about the film, Kangana said it "reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power, and that's why I decided to tell this story". She added: "Moreover, playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film's shoot."On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad which bombed miserably at the box-office.