Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release: Co-Producer Approaches High Court Amid Legal Controversies

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer company of the movie 'Emergency', approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of actress Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' and a censor certificate. A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the censor board has arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film. The petition will be heard today.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for an urgent hearing. The petition will be heard in the court later in the day. Scheduled for release on September 6, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong. Ranaut has directed and co-produced the film, besides playing the lead role of the late former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Ranaut, now a Member of Parliament, has remained in the spotlight more for her controversial statements than for her recent films.

Last week, Kangana took to social media and revealed that her much-anticipated political drama Emergency is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).Despite earlier reports suggesting that Emergency had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold. ''There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

