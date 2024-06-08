Kangana Ranaut's Ex-Boyfriend Adhyayan Suman Breaks Silence on Chandigarh Airport Slap Incident

Bollywood actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut is currently making headlines as a video surfaced showing CIFS personnel slapping her for her statements on the Farmers' protest. While Bollywood has chosen to remain silent and not to react very few backed her. Adhyayan Suman Kangana's ex-boyfriend came in support and reacted to it.

Heeramandi actor said, “That was wrong, very wrong. Extremely unfortunate. Should not happen to anyone. Nobody should go through this. What she did is illegal. She must face consequences. I comprehend she may have grievances or objections, but the approach taken was highly inappropriate. There are civil ways to address such matters...You can't resort to violence.”

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman had a brief romantic relationship in the late 2000s that ended in a messy breakup. Adhyayan accused Kangana of physical and mental abuse during their one-year courtship. In recent interviews, both Adhyayan and his father Shekhar Suman have stated that they have moved on from the past and have provided closure to the matter.